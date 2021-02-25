Azuki (AZUKI) Hits Market Cap of $3.29 Million

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last week, Azuki has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Azuki token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000858 BTC on popular exchanges. Azuki has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $85,484.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.18 or 0.00486451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00064754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00080036 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00057036 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00072913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.59 or 0.00457606 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 8,236,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,144,133 tokens. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars.

