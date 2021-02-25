AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Stock Price Down 10.7%

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) shares traded down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.51. 2,070,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 12,674,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Dawson James lowered shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95.
AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZRX)
AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).
See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.