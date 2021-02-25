AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Stock Price Down 10.7%

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) shares traded down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.51. 2,070,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 12,674,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Dawson James lowered shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 5.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

