B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PFBC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $60.03.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,935,000 after buying an additional 156,385 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,670,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $2,421,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 26,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

