B. Riley Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by B. Riley in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $9.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $199.62 million, a PE ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $11.13.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of Monroe Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $87,104.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

