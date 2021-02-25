B.S.D Crown (LON:BSD) Shares Gap Down to $34.00

B.S.D Crown Ltd. (LON:BSD) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.44), but opened at GBX 33 ($0.43). B.S.D Crown shares last traded at GBX 30.88 ($0.40), with a volume of 13,110 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £39.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 11.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 32.56.

B.S.D Crown Company Profile (LON:BSD)

B.S.D Crown Ltd., through its subsidiaries, imports, markets, and distributes various food products to retail chains, supermarkets, wholesalers, and institutions primarily in Israel. It is also involved in the credit activities, including provision of loans to others. The company was formerly known as Emblaze Ltd.

