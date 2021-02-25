B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) stock traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.95. 1,901,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,263. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.75. The company has a market cap of C$6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.12 and a twelve month high of C$9.99.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTO. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.22.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

