B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of BTG stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.62. 9,239,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,357,474. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

