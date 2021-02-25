B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Price Down 5.5%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) shares dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.62. Approximately 9,240,455 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 8,357,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTG. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Get B2Gold alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in B2Gold by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.