BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 14.30 Per Share

BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from BAE Systems plc (BA.L)’s previous dividend of $9.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BA traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 496 ($6.48). 7,976,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 481.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 496.68. BAE Systems plc has a 12 month low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79). The stock has a market cap of £15.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 608.33 ($7.95).

In related news, insider Stephen Pearce acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($62,712.31). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,090 shares of company stock worth $4,844,974.

BAE Systems plc (BA.L) Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

