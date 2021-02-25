Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Raised to $350.00 at Mizuho

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIDU. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $303.76. 106,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,678,776. Baidu has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.95.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $38,792,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $1,876,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

