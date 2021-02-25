Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%.

BCSF traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,973. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins purchased 18,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $227,550.00. Also, CEO Michael A. Ewald purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $50,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,337.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

