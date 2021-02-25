Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $8,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 57.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,549 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 47.2% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,216,000 after buying an additional 1,149,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,778,000 after purchasing an additional 847,276 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,134,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 950.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 336,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after buying an additional 304,410 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,816,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $8,905,790.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,052 shares of company stock worth $14,056,306. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BLL opened at $86.26 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

