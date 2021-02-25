Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Upgraded to “Outperform Spec Overweight” by National Bank Financial

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

BLDP opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.65 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,962,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,634,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth $1,859,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

