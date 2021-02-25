Bally’s (BALY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) is set to issue its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Bally’s to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bally’s stock opened at $65.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -153.12 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $66.97.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bally’s from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $241,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,139.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $12,006,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 230,304 shares of company stock worth $12,469,218 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

