Banano Trading Down 26.6% Over Last Week (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, Banano has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $5.76 million and $46,294.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.56 or 0.00494050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00066812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052952 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.47 or 0.00709634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00029859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00036106 BTC.

Banano Profile

BAN is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,456,442 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,742,560 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.