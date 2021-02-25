Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,758,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,107,000 after buying an additional 758,527 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 25,019,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,312,000 after buying an additional 3,563,562 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth about $2,240,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 731.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,232,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,264,000 after buying an additional 3,723,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

