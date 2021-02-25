Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Shares Down 6.9%

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)’s stock price dropped 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.30 and last traded at $33.41. Approximately 786,701 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 234,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.
Bancolombia Company Profile (NYSE:CIB)
Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.
