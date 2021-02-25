Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Shares Down 6.9%

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)’s stock price dropped 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.30 and last traded at $33.41. Approximately 786,701 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 234,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,658,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,921,000 after acquiring an additional 254,577 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,184,000 after purchasing an additional 876,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,315,000 after purchasing an additional 722,071 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,851,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,378,000 after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter.

Bancolombia Company Profile (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.