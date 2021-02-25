Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

NYSE:CIB opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

