Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.
NYSE:CIB opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.
Bancolombia Company Profile
Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.
Featured Story: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.