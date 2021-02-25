Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.02-0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.4-464.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $451.75 million.Bandwidth also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.00-0.02 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAND. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded down $9.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.17. The stock had a trading volume of 583,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,253. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -149.23 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.01. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $50.89 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $12,553,449.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,701,482. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 47,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total transaction of $7,016,079.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,917,965.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 260,466 shares of company stock worth $42,728,248 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

