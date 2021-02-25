Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.00-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $108-109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.63 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.02-0.12 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded down $9.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.17. 583,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,253. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.23 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.01.

BAND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.78.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $14,629,156.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,430.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $12,553,449.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,701,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,466 shares of company stock valued at $42,728,248. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

