Bangor Savings Bank Takes $1.01 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $4,924,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,866,817 shares of company stock valued at $105,901,864. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

