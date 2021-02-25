Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Increased by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 2.9% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $2,045,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $1,410,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.30. 2,448,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,521,039. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $314.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

