Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $94,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. David Loasby increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. David Loasby now owns 20,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $12,124,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 38,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $36.14. 3,707,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,521,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. The firm has a market cap of $312.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $36.52.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.