Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,482,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 941,449 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Bank of America worth $2,015,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,789,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,521,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

