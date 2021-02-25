Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 129,597 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,597 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.95% of Stryker worth $1,796,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $248.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $249.92. The firm has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.86.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

