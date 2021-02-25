Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,292,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 226,755 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.49% of Alphabet worth $5,767,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after buying an additional 63,728 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,713,000 after buying an additional 49,128 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock traded down $24.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,071.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,750. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,935.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,712.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

