Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.48 Billion Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,092,595 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 749,708 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.05% of Union Pacific worth $1,476,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,416. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The stock has a market cap of $140.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.