Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.57 Billion Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,282,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,578 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.97% of Eli Lilly and worth $1,567,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.40 and its 200-day moving average is $162.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

