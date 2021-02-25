Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.67 Billion Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.93% of Linde worth $2,668,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.24.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.24. The company had a trading volume of 19,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,837. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

