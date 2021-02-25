Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.90 Billion Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,800 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.01% of The Home Depot worth $2,899,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,715. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.82 and its 200-day moving average is $275.77. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.