Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 764,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.57% of CME Group worth $1,025,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $265,346,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in CME Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after buying an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CME Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,987,000 after buying an additional 843,717 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 1,556.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,590,000 after buying an additional 638,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $77,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.76.

In related news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $142,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,559 shares of company stock worth $6,168,316. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $5.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.75. 32,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.45. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.