Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 293.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,195,906 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.04% of NextEra Energy worth $1,571,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 6,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.59. 146,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,729,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $144.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.