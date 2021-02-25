Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Pfizer worth $2,383,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.03. 318,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,427,477. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

