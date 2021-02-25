Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.05% of Intel worth $2,134,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Intel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Intel by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Intel by 1,537.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,434,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $171,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,789 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.41. 586,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,883,805. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The company has a market cap of $253.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

