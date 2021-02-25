Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 311,935 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,246,887 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 311,935 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.97% of McDonald’s worth $1,555,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.08. 39,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,920. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.