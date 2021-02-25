Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 634,889 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,416,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 634,889 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 0.5% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Verizon Communications worth $2,491,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 12,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,572,000. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 22,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 219,935 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.40. 528,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,541,275. The company has a market cap of $233.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average is $58.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

