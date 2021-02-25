Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 97,603 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,540,358 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 97,603 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Walmart worth $1,663,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

Walmart stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.42. 149,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,611,910. The company has a market capitalization of $377.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.83. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $27,058,306.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,980,991 shares in the company, valued at $454,392,458.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,705,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,824,395 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

