Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 982,139 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,628,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 982,139 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.08% of International Business Machines worth $1,211,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.29. 49,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,449,081. The company has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $147.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.29.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

