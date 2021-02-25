Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,037,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 751,855 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.81% of United Parcel Service worth $1,185,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.52. The company had a trading volume of 28,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,252. The stock has a market cap of $137.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.68 and its 200 day moving average is $164.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.61.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

