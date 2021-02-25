BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.22

Shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.22 and traded as high as $10.15. BankFinancial shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 36,155 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised BankFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 16.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BankFinancial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,456,000 after buying an additional 190,529 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BankFinancial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,065,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BankFinancial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of BankFinancial in the fourth quarter worth $697,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 460.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 44,378 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankFinancial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFIN)

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

