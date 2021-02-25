BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,623,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.74% of BankUnited worth $473,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in BankUnited by 976.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 67,791 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the third quarter worth about $629,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 8.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BankUnited by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 13.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $431,502.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,701 shares in the company, valued at $12,327,378.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

NYSE BKU opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

