BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BKU. DA Davidson cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:BKU traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.36. The stock had a trading volume of 539,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,856. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $43.47.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $431,502.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,701 shares in the company, valued at $12,327,378.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

