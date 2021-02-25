Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $59.29 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.3% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $59,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,159.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,238.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,206.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,673 shares of company stock worth $11,846,726 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
