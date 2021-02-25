Baozun (BZUN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $269.41 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Baozun to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $46.95 on Thursday. Baozun has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BZUN. CICC Research cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

