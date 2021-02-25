Barclays Boosts Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target to $40.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.56% from the company’s current price.

CFX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Shares of CFX stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $45.23. 24,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,684. Colfax has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -907.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $167,709.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,987.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $88,175.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,011. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 2,218.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,618,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,548,200 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,304,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,348,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,086,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,601,000 after purchasing an additional 703,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,708,000 after purchasing an additional 638,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

