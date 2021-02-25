Barclays Boosts MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Price Target to $6.00

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

MGI stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $513.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.95. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGI. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MoneyGram International by 484.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in MoneyGram International by 29.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

