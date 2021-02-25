Barclays Boosts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $39.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Shares of RVLV stock traded up $4.09 on Thursday, reaching $40.79. 181,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,310. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. Revolve Group has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $40.94.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 133,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $3,053,841.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,654,008.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $2,093,249.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,249.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 776,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,301,128. 58.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

