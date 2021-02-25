Barclays Boosts Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target to $77.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $61.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s previous close.

VIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $141.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55.

In related news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $218,975.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,152,643.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $1,507,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,567 over the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 226,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,286,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

