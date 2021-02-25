Barclays Boosts Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target to $77.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $61.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s previous close.
VIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.
Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $141.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 226,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,286,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
