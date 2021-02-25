Barclays Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $278.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by Barclays from $255.00 to $278.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WDAY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.14.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $10.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.51. 108,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,606. The company has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of -140.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.77. Workday has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $282.77.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $2,365,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 548,544 shares of company stock valued at $124,194,387 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,308,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,990,810,000 after purchasing an additional 106,280 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $738,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,116,459,000 after purchasing an additional 304,728 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,978,000 after purchasing an additional 422,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $808,229,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.