Barclays Lowers Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $143.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Shares of VC traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.79. 7,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,162. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -89.99 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.42. Visteon has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Visteon will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $101,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares in the company, valued at $808,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

